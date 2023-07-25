Chargers, Justin Herbert Reach Massive 'Landmark' Extension: Report

The Los Angeles Chargers have reportedly agreed to a five-year, $262.5 million extension with quarterback Justin Herbert, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter and Lindsey Thiry on Tuesday (July 25).

"The next QB domino falls: Chargers and Justin Herbert reached agreement today on a landmark five-year, $262.5 million extension that ties him to the franchise through the 2029 season, sources tell me and @Lindseythiry. Deal gets done before Chargers’ first training-camp practice Wednesday," Schefter tweeted.

Herbert's reported deal surpasses Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson's $260 million contract signed earlier in the offseason, making the former Oregon standout the highest-paid player in NFL history. Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts had previously signed a then-record five-year, $225 million extension days before Jackson.