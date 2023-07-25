Ozzy Osbourne Shares Disappointing Health Update Following Surgery

Ozzy Osbourne revealed new information about his health during a recent podcast episode after undergoing surgery to remove a filter in his artery. Just over two weeks ago, The Prince of Darkness divulged "painful" news to fans stating that he was dropping out of California's annual Power Trip festival in October for health reasons. This would have been his first live performance in five years.

"My original plan was to return to the stage in the summer of 2024, and when the offer to do this show came in, I optimistically moved forward. Unfortunately, my body is telling me that I’m just not ready yet and I am much too proud to have the first show that I do in nearly five years be half-assed."

On July 24th, Osbourne shared that he has since had surgery to remove a filter in his artery that was put there to stop blood clots from traveling to his heart and brain. According to Kerrang, Osbourne detailed that he continues to battle through disappointment after disappointment and is just ready to "get on with my life."

Despite riding the "Crazy Train" with health complications in recent years, Osbourne has been very apparent with the public regarding his condition. In February, he delivered the grim news that he would be cancelling all future tour dates for the year.

"Never would I have imagined that my touring days would have ended this way. My team is currently coming up with ideas for where I will be able to perform without having to travel from city to city and country to country." Judas Priest will be replacing Osbourne at Power Trip as fans hope for a positive health update in the near future.