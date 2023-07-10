Ozzy Osbourne Shares 'Painful' Message With Fans

Ozzy Osbourne will no longer be performing at Power Trip Festival in October. The Prince of Darkness shared a message with fans on social media detailing why he chose to bow out of the annual California festival.

"As painful as this is, I’ve had to make the decision to bow out of performing on Power Trip in October. My original plan was to return to the stage in the summer of 2024, and when the offer to do this show came in, I optimistically moved forward. Unfortunately, my body is telling me that I’m just not ready yet and I am much too proud to have the first show that I do in nearly five years be half-assed. The band that will be replacing me on Power Trip will be announced shortly. They are personal friends of mine and I can promise that you will not be disappointed. Above all, I want to thank my fans, my band, and my crew for their unconditional loyalty and continual support."

Osbourne concluded with love for his fans, stating that they would be seeing him in the future, but did not specify an exact date.

"I love you all and I will see you soon."