“The bullets taken from the house will absolutely be tested by forensics experts," a source told the outlet. "Of course the most obvious probe will be to determine if they have any link to the bullets found in Tupac’s body or on the scene of the homicide."



Police also confiscated several copies of Keefe D's memoir that he released in 2020. In it, Davis claimed that a Glock was used to shoot 'Pac while the rapper was in a vehicle with Death Row Records co-founder Suge Knight. Authorities have kept all the evidence from the murder scene in a locker for the past 26 years and plan to compare newly discovered bullets to everything they've got including the original analysis of the shells, bullets and powder. A murder weapon was never recovered.



“This search warrant was pushed because investigators feel they can assemble enough information that could lead to an arrest or indictment," the source said. "Tupac’s murder remains open, so the onus remains on the police to try to attempt to close the case.”



No arrests have been made in the case since the murder occurred in 1996.