Giants, Andrew Thomas Agree To Record-Setting Contract Extension

The New York Giants have reached an agreement with left tackle Andrew Thomas on a five-year, $117.5 million extension, which will include $67 million fully guaranteed at signing, the most ever given to an offensive lineman, his agent, John Thornton of Roc Nation Sports, confirmed to ESPN's Adam Schefter Wednesday (July 26) morning.

Thomas is the third Giants player to receive a massive extension this offseason, with the team having previously signed quarterback Daniel Jones to a four-year, $160 million deal and nose tackle Dexter Lawrence to a four-year, $90 million.