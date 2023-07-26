Giants, Andrew Thomas Agree To Record-Setting Contract Extension

By Jason Hall

July 26, 2023

Baltimore Ravens v New York Giants
Photo: Getty Images

The New York Giants have reached an agreement with left tackle Andrew Thomas on a five-year, $117.5 million extension, which will include $67 million fully guaranteed at signing, the most ever given to an offensive lineman, his agent, John Thornton of Roc Nation Sports, confirmed to ESPN's Adam Schefter Wednesday (July 26) morning.

"Left tackle Andrew Thomas and the Giants reached agreement on a 5-year, $117.5 million extension that includes an offensive-line record $67M fully guaranteed at signing, tying him to New York through the 2029 season. @JohnThornton of @RocNationSports confirmed the deal to ESPN," Schefter tweeted.

Thomas is the third Giants player to receive a massive extension this offseason, with the team having previously signed quarterback Daniel Jones to a four-year, $160 million deal and nose tackle Dexter Lawrence to a four-year, $90 million.

Thomas' deal does, however, come one day after running back Saquon Barkley signed his franchise tag, ending the threat of a potential holdout after the two sides failed to reach a long-term deal prior to last week's deadline. Barkley will make up to $11 million in 2023.

Thomas was a second-team All-Pro in 2022 -- his third season with the Giants -- and has started in 44 of 45 regular season appearances since being selected No. 4 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft. The former Georgia standout had a decorated collegiate offensive lineman having been selected as a unanimous All-American in 2019 and a first-team All-American in 2018, a two-time first-team All-SEC member in 2018 and 2019, the Jacobs Blocking Trophy winner in 2019 and a freshman All-American in 2017.

