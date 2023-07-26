Lionel Messi Consoles DJ Khaled's Son After He Cries At Inter Miami Game

Lionel Messi felt compelled to comfort DJ Khaled's son after he burst into tears during the opening ceremony of his recent game.



On Tuesday night, July 25, Khaled and his family were among several celebrity guests at the Inter Miami game vs. Atlanta United. Khaled's son Asahd was given the opportunity to accompany Messi as his child mascot. They walked out onto the field at PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale with his Inter Miami teammates and their child mascots. While they were in the middle of the field, Asahd began to cry. As he was rubbing his eyes, Messi patted the child's shoulders and got him to calm down.