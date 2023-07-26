Lionel Messi Consoles DJ Khaled's Son After He Cries At Inter Miami Game
By Tony M. Centeno
July 26, 2023
Lionel Messi felt compelled to comfort DJ Khaled's son after he burst into tears during the opening ceremony of his recent game.
On Tuesday night, July 25, Khaled and his family were among several celebrity guests at the Inter Miami game vs. Atlanta United. Khaled's son Asahd was given the opportunity to accompany Messi as his child mascot. They walked out onto the field at PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale with his Inter Miami teammates and their child mascots. While they were in the middle of the field, Asahd began to cry. As he was rubbing his eyes, Messi patted the child's shoulders and got him to calm down.
Lionel Messi consoling DJ Khaled's son, Asahd, after he got emotional 🥺— ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) July 26, 2023
(via @ESPNFC)pic.twitter.com/7vNbkD7mlG
There's no word on what exactly made Asahd cry on the field, but he eventually got better. He put two thumbs up and confirmed he was ok. After the team got to the bench, Asahd and his mother Nicole Tuck got Messi to sign some merch. DJ Khaled was too proud of Asahd to comment on the situation. He praised his son in a touching Instagram post.
"I’m so proud of my son @asahdkhaled bless 🆙 @leomessi !!!! WOW !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! LETS GO PLAY SOCCER ⚽️ THANK YOU @davidbeckham love forever!" Khaled wrote in his caption.
The Khaleds weren't the only celebrities at the Inter Miami game. They sat in a special section alongside Diddy, Rauw Alejandro and Camila Cabello. See more scenes from the festivities at the Inter Miami game.