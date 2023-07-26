Shakira Screams As Rat Nearly Crawls On Her Head In Behind-The-Scenes Video

By Sarah Tate

July 26, 2023

Working with animals often goes smoothly thanks to special coordinators on set, but that doesn't mean there aren't some moments where they go off course. Shakira learned that the hard way while filming a new music video when a rat unexpectedly moved toward her and nearly crawled on her head.

On Tuesday (July 25), Shakira shared the outtake from her latest music video for "Copa Vacía" on Instagram. In the clip, she is in full mermaid garb, complete with long, flowing pink hair and a bright tail, laying in a pile of garbage. As she sings the lyrics, a rat off to the side of the set starts crawling toward her, causing the "Acròstico" singer to immediately scream and sit up, leaving some of her wig behind. She even replayed the exact moment she noticed the rat, zooming in on the look of fear on her face.

Shakira joked about the shocking moment in the translated caption, writing "Things that happen even to mermaids" alongside an emoji of a person shrugging.

The rat was also featured in the actual music video for "Copa Vacía," featuring Manuel Turrizo, last month in which Shakira is a mermaid taken from the sea by Turrizo, who is human. Check out the music video below to see how the scene with the rat was supposed to go.

