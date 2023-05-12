Shakira Shares Poetic New Song Dedicated To Her Sons

Shakira has returned with a beautiful ballad. On Friday, May 12th, the Columbian pop star shared her new song "Acròstico," which is all about the love she has for her children. The song's title translates to "acrostic" which means a poem in which certain letters in each lean from a word. Shakira's poem to her sons can be found in the official lyric video for "Acròstico" in which certain lyrics spell out their names Milan and Sasha.

"You taught me that love is not a scam, and that when it’s real it doesn’t end / I tried to stop you from seeing me cry, I didn't want you to see my fragility," Shakira sings in the first verse, translated to English. "And even though life treated me like this / I will be strong just for you".