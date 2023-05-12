Shakira Shares Poetic New Song Dedicated To Her Sons
By Rebekah Gonzalez
May 12, 2023
Shakira has returned with a beautiful ballad. On Friday, May 12th, the Columbian pop star shared her new song "Acròstico," which is all about the love she has for her children. The song's title translates to "acrostic" which means a poem in which certain letters in each lean from a word. Shakira's poem to her sons can be found in the official lyric video for "Acròstico" in which certain lyrics spell out their names Milan and Sasha.
"You taught me that love is not a scam, and that when it’s real it doesn’t end / I tried to stop you from seeing me cry, I didn't want you to see my fragility," Shakira sings in the first verse, translated to English. "And even though life treated me like this / I will be strong just for you".
This is Shakira's first single since her wildly popular collaboration with Argentine DJ Bizarrap, "BZRP Music Session #53." The track made headlines for calling out her ex Gerard Piqué and women online rallied in support of Shakira and her artistic expression during an undoubtedly rough time. The track also made history by debuting at #1 around the world and shattered an impressive 14 Guinness World Records, according to a press report. It's also the Spanish language song with the most streams in history in a single day.
Shakira also became Billboard's first Latin Woman of the Year at the inaugural Mujeres Latinas en la Música (Latin Women in Music gala) earlier this month. While she already holds the place of best-selling female Latin artist in history, Shakira has continued her success with her latest hits, "Te Felicito”, “Monotonía,” “Music Sessions #53,” and “TQG.”