Shakira is speaking out about her split from Gerard Piqué over a year after the couple publicly announced their separation. In a recent story with People en Español, the singer revealed that she discovered she was "betrayed" by Piqué while her father William Mebarak Chadid was in the ICU due to a bad fall.

"He went to Barcelona to console me after I was consumed with sadness because of my separation," Shakira shared per People. "While he was at Milan’s first communion, he was gravely injured in an accident. Everything happened at once. My home was falling apart. I was finding out through the press that I had been betrayed while my dad was in the ICU."

The singer shares two sons with Piqué: Milan, 9, and Sasha, 7. Shakira went on to say that at the time, she thought she "wasn't going to survive." She recalled, "The man I have loved the most in my life, my father, was leaving me when I needed him the most. I couldn’t talk to him, or go to my best friend for the advice I needed so much." Luckily, her father is okay and recovering but it's "been very hard and slow."



"He has overcome COVID once, two accidents, one pneumonia and five surgeries— all of this at 91 years of age, in less than six months. My dad is the biggest example of resilience, and my mother has been by his side day and night," Shakira said. "They have both been a reflection of that dream that didn't come true for me. But I hope they are role models for my kids of love, of patience in relationships, of absolute devotion and zest for life."