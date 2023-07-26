The Best Hidden Gem In Michigan

Robert Frost once said that he chose the road less traveled by, and that made all the difference. When two roads diverge, which path are you choosing? Do you enjoy going to the top tourist attractions when you travel, or finding a local place off the map that captures the culture of the region without the heavy foot traffic? Regardless of your preference, there is one destination in each state known for being a bit off the beaten path, yet offering just as much beauty as the state's most popular destinations.

According to a list compiled by Reader's Digest, the best hidden gem destination in Michigan is The Heidelberg Project located in Detroit. This destination is known for the creative art installations that surround it, and the uniquely-designed buildings.

Here is what Reader's Digest had to say about the best hidden gem destination in all of Michigan:

"The project consists of creative guerrilla-art installations featured via abandoned houses with some covered with polka dots and others with lotto numbers. Tours are offered by the group. Make sure you know these underrated travel destinations around the world."

