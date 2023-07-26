This Steakhouse Was Named Washington's Most Expensive Restaurant

The beauty of restaurants is that you can find all kinds of establishments, including hole-in-the-wall joints, classic diners, or quaint neighborhood spots. Though, none have reputations like the fancier digs. These places boast prestigious awards and pricier dishes, but the technique, unique flavors, and top-class experience are usually worth paying extra.

If you don't mind splurging at a nice restaurant, LoveFood found the best expensive restaurant in every state. The website states, "We’ve scoured the country for the most expensive restaurant in every state worth visiting, based on the priciest main course and excluding places that only offer prix fixe or tasting menus."

According to writers, The Metropolitan Grill is the top pick for Washington! Here's why it was chosen:

"The Met, as it’s known, has a prestigious location inside the 1903 Marion Building in downtown Seattle. The menu is suitably prestigious too, with an emphasis on expensive cuts of meat. The priciest main course is the Olive Beef Filet – 6oz of Japanese A5 beef for $195. A cheaper option is to share the classic, and very delicious, Chateaubriand for two, carved at the table and with sides, $190."