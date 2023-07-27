Eagles Co-Founder Randy Meisner Dead At 77

By Logan DeLoye

July 28, 2023

Paul Natkin Archive
Photo: WireImage

Eagles co-founder Randy Meisner passed away on July 26th in Los Angeles, California at the age of 77. The band shared a statement on their website that detailed Meisner's cause of death to be ongoing complications with Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary disease (COPD).

"Randy was an integral part of the Eagles and instrumental in the early success of the band. His vocal range was astonishing," the statement read.

Meisner was born on March 8th, 1946 in Scottsbluff, Nebraska. He began his career in Los Angeles "at the forefront of the musical revolution" in the 1960s as the bassist for Rick Nelson’s Stone Canyon Band, followed by a few years with country-rock group, Poco. Meisner went on to form the Eagles alongside Glenn Frey, Don Henley, and Bernie Leadon in 1971, contributing to multiple albums and shining in his "signature ballad," "Take It To The Limit."

An essential part of the Eagles' legacy, Meisner helped craft five albums including Desperado, Hotel California, Eagles, One of These Nights, and On The Border, and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with the band in 1998. Randy is remembered by his children Dana Scott Meisner, and twins Heather Leigh and Eric Shane Meisner.

The Eagles
