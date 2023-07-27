Free Agent Dalvin Cook Teases Next Move Amid Scheduled Visit To NFL Team

Free agent running back Dalvin Cook teased he was "heading to the airport" amid reports that he's visiting the New York Jets on Thursday (July 27).

Cook quote-tweeted "heading to the airport like..." with a clip of himself scoring a touchdown against the Miami Dolphins last season. The post came after NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported that the All-Pro running back was scheduled to meet with the Jets this weekend.

"Four-time Pro Bowl playmaker Dalvin Cook is flying today to New York for a visit with the #Jets this weekend," Pelissero tweeted.

Cook was released by the Minnesota Vikings on June 8 after spending his entire career with the franchise.