Free Agent Dalvin Cook Teases Next Move Amid Scheduled Visit To NFL Team
By Jason Hall
July 27, 2023
Free agent running back Dalvin Cook teased he was "heading to the airport" amid reports that he's visiting the New York Jets on Thursday (July 27).
Cook quote-tweeted "heading to the airport like..." with a clip of himself scoring a touchdown against the Miami Dolphins last season. The post came after NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported that the All-Pro running back was scheduled to meet with the Jets this weekend.
"Four-time Pro Bowl playmaker Dalvin Cook is flying today to New York for a visit with the #Jets this weekend," Pelissero tweeted.
Cook was released by the Minnesota Vikings on June 8 after spending his entire career with the franchise.
Heading to the airport like… https://t.co/YylIfGBIbK— 4️⃣ (@dalvincook) July 27, 2023
Four-time Pro Bowl playmaker Dalvin Cook is flying today to New York for a visit with the #Jets this weekend.— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 27, 2023
Cook, who averages 107 yards per game in his career, knows Aaron Rodgers from years of NFC North battles. Now they could team up to try to win a Super Bowl. pic.twitter.com/lZtVyZaeMb
The four-time Pro Bowler finished his six-season tenure in Minnesota as the franchise's third all-time leading rusher behind Adrian Peterson and Robert Smith with 5,993 yards, while also recording 47 touchdowns in 73 regular season games. Cook recorded 1,173 yards and eight touchdowns on 264 carries while appearing in all 17 regular season games, as well as the Vikings' Wild Card Round playoff loss, in 2022, marking the fourth consecutive season in which he recorded more than 1,000 rushing yards.
A move to the Jets would pair Cook with former NFC North Division rival Aaron Rodgers, who was acquired in a blockbuster trade with the Green Bay Packers earlier in the offseason.
