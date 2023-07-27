WATCH: Joe Burrow Carted Off Field During Training Camp Practice

By Jason Hall

July 27, 2023

Cincinnati Bengals Training Camp
Photo: Getty Images

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was carted off the field during the team's training camp practice on Thursday (July 27), according to a video shared by Kelsey Conway of the Cincinnati Enquirer.

"Here is the cart coming out for Joe Burrow. Massive news," Conway tweeted.

Burrow's apparent injury occurred on a play in which he scrambled from pressure during 11-on-11 play, as captured in clips shared by WCPO's Caleb Noe. The 26-year-old got up off the field limping and favoring his right leg, at which point he sat down while trainers observed him as the practice continued.

A cart was then used to take the quarterback off the field.

Burrow was previously limited during training camp in 2022 after he underwent an appendectomy. The former Heisman Trophy winner struggled early before leading the Bengals to 10 wins in their final 12 games, which included an eight-game winning streak to end the regular season and secure their second consecutive AFC North Division title.

Burrow threw for 4,475 yards, 35 touchdowns and 12 interceptions on 414 of 606 passing and led the Bengals to a 12-4 record as a starter. The fourth-year quarterback was selected by Cincinnati at No. 1 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft and bounced back from a knee injury that forced him to miss the final six games of his rookie season.

