WATCH: Joe Burrow Carted Off Field During Training Camp Practice

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was carted off the field during the team's training camp practice on Thursday (July 27), according to a video shared by Kelsey Conway of the Cincinnati Enquirer.

"Here is the cart coming out for Joe Burrow. Massive news," Conway tweeted.

Burrow's apparent injury occurred on a play in which he scrambled from pressure during 11-on-11 play, as captured in clips shared by WCPO's Caleb Noe. The 26-year-old got up off the field limping and favoring his right leg, at which point he sat down while trainers observed him as the practice continued.

A cart was then used to take the quarterback off the field.