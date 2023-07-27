More Details Released On Bronny James' Cardiac Arrest

More details have been released in relation to USC freshman guard Bronny James suffering cardiac arrest earlier this week.

James, 18, the son of Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, was reported to have been "fully conscious, neurologically intact and stable" when he arrived at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center and has since "been discharged home, where he is resting," according to a statement from Merije Chukumerije, MD, FACC, who served as a consulting cardiologist in the hospital's response to James' emergency, obtained by the Athletic's Shams Charania on Thursday (July 27).

"Thanks to the swift and effective response by the USC athletics' medical staff, Bronny James was successfully treated for a sudden cardiac arrest," Chukumerije said. "He arrived at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center fully conscious, neurologically intact and stable. Mr. James was cared for promptly by highly-trained staff and has been discharged home, where he is resting. Although his workup will be ongoing, we are hopeful for his continued progress and are encouraged by his response, resilience, and his family and community support."