LeBron James Breaks Silence Following Son's Cardiac Arrest

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James said his son, Bronny, is "safe and healthy" days after suffering cardiac arrest at a USC men's basketball practice.

"I want to thank the countless people sending my family love and prayers. We feel you and I’m so grateful. Everyone doing great. We have our family together, safe and healthy, and we feel your love. Will have more to say when we’re ready but I wanted to tell everyone how much your support has meant to all of us! #JamesGang," James tweeted.

On Wednesday (July 26), a source with knowledge of the situation told TMZ Sports that LeBron and his wife, Savannah, were "relieved" and "optimistic" about their son's recovery after he was released from the hospital in stable condition one day after the severe health scare.