P!NK & Brandi Carlile Perform Emotional Sinead O'Connor Tribute

P!NK made a last-minute addition to a recent performance to pay tribute to the legendary Sinead O'Connor last night. Just hours after news broke that the Irish vocalist had sadly passed away on Wednesday, July 26th, P!nk brought out Brandi Carlile for an emotional performance of one of her biggest hits, a rendition of Prince's "Nothing Compares 2 U."

“When I was a little girl, my mom grew up in Atlantic City and I used to go down to the Ocean City Boardwalk with my ten dollars and I would make a demo tape… I would make a little cassette tape and imagine it was my demo for the record company,” P!nk told the crowd at Great American Ballpark per Billboard. "And it would always be either ‘Greatest Love of All’ by Whitney Houston or ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’ by Sinead O’Connor. So in honor of Sinead, and in honor of my very, very talented friend Brandi Carlile I asked her if she would come out here and sing this song with me.”