P!NK & Brandi Carlile Perform Emotional Sinead O'Connor Tribute
By Rebekah Gonzalez
July 27, 2023
P!NK made a last-minute addition to a recent performance to pay tribute to the legendary Sinead O'Connor last night. Just hours after news broke that the Irish vocalist had sadly passed away on Wednesday, July 26th, P!nk brought out Brandi Carlile for an emotional performance of one of her biggest hits, a rendition of Prince's "Nothing Compares 2 U."
“When I was a little girl, my mom grew up in Atlantic City and I used to go down to the Ocean City Boardwalk with my ten dollars and I would make a demo tape… I would make a little cassette tape and imagine it was my demo for the record company,” P!nk told the crowd at Great American Ballpark per Billboard. "And it would always be either ‘Greatest Love of All’ by Whitney Houston or ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’ by Sinead O’Connor. So in honor of Sinead, and in honor of my very, very talented friend Brandi Carlile I asked her if she would come out here and sing this song with me.”
On Wednesday evening, the Irish Times reported that O'Connor had passed away at the age of 56. While her cause of death has yet to be determined, it comes after the death of her 17-year-old son Shane in 2022. O’Connor confirmed at the time: “My beautiful son, Nevi'im Nesta Ali Shane O'Connor, the very light of my life, decided to end his earthly struggle today and is now with God. May he rest in peace and may no one follow his example. My baby. I love you so much. Please be at peace.”
After the heartfelt tribute, P!nk concluded by telling the crowd, "You never know what people are going through. It’s not that hard to give people a smile… we’re all learning that lesson together now.”