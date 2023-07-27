South Carolina Eatery Named The Best Drive-In Restaurant In The State

Drive-in restaurants are an American pastime that harkens back to a time when you could drive up to a stall with your friends to order tasty burgers, milkshakes and malts, delivered right to you by a carhop. While maybe not as prevalent today as sit-down restaurants, there are plenty of drive-ins still around slinging out delicious food to a modern crowd.

Mashed searched for the best drive-in restaurants around the country, compiling a list of the top spot in each state. According to the site:

"From the first pig stand in Dallas to iconic brand names like Sonic, drive-restaurants started a trajectory that not only propelled small-town restaurants toward serving a new customer base but also changed how travelers experienced different cities and states."

So what is the best drive-in restaurant in South Carolina?

Sno-Cap Drive-In

This popular eatery has been locally-owned and operated since the 1960s and has been dishing out great burgers and hot dogs ever since, not to mention its shakes, cones and the iconic Snocap root beer float served in a frosty mug. Sno-Cap Drive-In is located at 618 West Avenue in North Augusta.

Here's what the site had to say:

"Bustling city of Augusta, SC, has been host to the Sno-Cap Drive-In since 1964, an out-of-the-way destination that draws in people from all around. One customer noted they traveled as far as 150 miles to enjoy a meal at Sno-Cap, and found the experience worthwhile. While the burgers and sandwiches tend to bring the crowds, many find the root beer floats to be irresistible."

Check out the full list at Mashed to see more of the best drive-in restaurants in the country.