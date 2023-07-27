Tom Brady's NFL Ownership Bid Could Be In Jeopardy

Tom Brady's bid to purchase a stake in the Las Vegas Raiders has hit a snag due to a newly implemented NFL rule.

The league's no-equity rule, which blocks the distribution to equity to players and other employees who aren't related to the majority owner, is complicating the purchase, a source with knowledge of the situation told ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio on Wednesday (July 26). Raiders owner Mark Davis revealed that he planned to employ Brady as part of the move while opposing it during last week's special meeting to approve the sale of the Washington Commanders to Josh Harris and his contingency.

Brady, 45, addressed the pending purchase of an ownership stake in the NFL franchise during an interview with the Associated Press (h/t CBS Sports) last month, acknowledging that the team's past ties to Oakland and role in league history played a crucial role in his decision.

"I grew up in the Bay Area. My favorite team was the [San Francisco] 49ers. The team across the bay was the Raiders. And, you know, they're an iconic NFL franchise," Brady said. "When I look at a lot of the people that have impacted the NFL over a long period of time in the most positive way, [late former owner] Al Davis is one of them. And he's not with us anymore but I've heard incredible stories. And then the opportunity came about to become a minority owner in the Raiders, it was a dream come true for me."

Brady's purchase still has to be approved by the owners of the NFL's other 31 franchises, which most feel is just a formality. The seven-time Super Bowl champion said he's expecting to play "a very passive role" with the franchise as he balances his upcoming gig as the lead NFL analyst for FOX Sports.

"I'll be playing a very passive role," Brady said via the AP. "This is something that I'm interested in doing for the rest of my life. This is not something that I'm into it for a year or two years. You know, I've got a lot of responsibility with my Fox job, which I take very seriously. But if I'm looking over the course of my life, to have the opportunity to be involved in the NFL is a dream come true. And if I could help the NFL and continue to contribute in a positive way, then you know, that's been a very enjoyable part of my life."

The move is Brady's second partnership with Mark Davis, having previously acquired an ownership interest in the defending WNBA champion Las Vegas Aces in March. Brady never played for the Raiders, but was reported to be strongly considering joining the franchise during his free agency period in 2020, instead signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for his inevitable final three seasons after spending his first 20 with the New England Patriots.

“I am very excited to be part of the Las Vegas Aces organization,” Brady said in a news release shared on the team's official website at the time. “My love for women’s sports began at a young age when I would tag along to all my older sisters’ games—They were by far the best athletes in our house! We celebrated their accomplishments together as a family, and they remain a great inspiration to me.

“I have always been a huge fan of women’s sports, and I admire the work that the Aces’ players, staff, and the WNBA continue to do to grow the sport and empower future generations of athletes. To be able to contribute in any way to that mission as a member of the Aces organization is an incredible honor.”

Brady announced he's "retiring for good" after 23 NFL seasons in a video shared on his official social media accounts on February 1. The 45-year-old had previously announced his retirement last offseason before announcing his decision to return several weeks later.

Brady is set to become FOX Sports' lead NFL analyst as part of a deal that was agreed to take place following the conclusion of his playing career, but has publicly stated that he won't start until 2024, taking the next year to spend time with his family and prepare for the job. The San Mateo native is the NFL's all-time passing leader for yards and touchdowns, as well as quarterback wins, among numerous other records.