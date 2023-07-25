Tom Brady's Suspected New Girlfriend Used To Cheer Against Him
By Jason Hall
July 25, 2023
Photos of Tom Brady's suspected new girlfriend, supermodel Irina Shayk cheering against him in Super Bowl LII has resurfaced amid speculation regarding their new romance.
Several photos of Shayk wearing Philadelphia Eagles gear in support of the team against Brady's New England Patriots during his eighth of 10 total Super Bowl appearances were trending online amid her reported new relationship with the seven-time Super Bowl champion. Of course, Shayk was with actor, Eastern Pennsylvania native and noted Eagles fan Bradley Cooper at the time, five years prior to being spotted with Brady last week.
Brady, 45, and Shayk, 37, were reported to have met at billionaire art heir Joe Nahmad and model Madison Headrick's wedding in Sardinia last month and the romance is "something new and at the moment it’s totally casual," a source with knowledge of the situation told Page Six on Monday (July 24).
he seven-time Super Bowl champion was spotted picking up Shayk from the Hotel Bel-Air Friday (July 21) and the model was suspected to have stayed at his Los Angeles home overnight as the two finally emerged at 9:30 a.m. the following day, the New York Post reports. Shayk was also reported to be wearing the same outfit when she was dropped off by Brady the following morning.
The pair was seen laughing and smiling as Brady drove her in a grey Rolls Royce and Shayk appeared to be caressing his face.
Update: Tom Brady is rumored to be dating Ronaldo and Bradley Cooper's ex, Model Irina Shayk, per @TMZ pic.twitter.com/6EqV8j1VMH— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) July 24, 2023
Last month, representatives for Shayk denied that she "threw herself" at Brady during Nahmad and Headrick's wedding was "totally fictional" in a response issued to Page Six. Additionally, Cheri Bowen, vice president of The Society Management, told Daily Mail that the "story is completely false" and called it "a totally malicious and fictional account of the evening."
On June 9, Page Six reported that made "a beeline" to Brady during the wedding and "scarcely let him out of her sight" during the event, which took place the previous weekend.
“She followed him around all weekend,” an insider claimed. “She was throwing herself at him.”
Sources claiming to have knowledge of the situation said Shayk's push for Brady was heavily discussed during the luxe event, but the retired quarterback reportedly told a friend he "wasn't interested" romantically, although the two are friends. Brady has been mentioned in several dating rumors since his divorce from supermodel Gisele Bündchen after 13 years of marriage last year.
On May 15, an insider close to Brady told Radar Online that the 45-year-old was "secretly dating a blonde-haired superstar."
"Seeing Gisele flourish solo is eating away at him," the insider said before claiming that Brady had boasted to his inner circle that he was dating a "blond-haired superstar," though it wasn't revealed who the "superstar" was.
In April, the anonymous celebrity gossip account Deuxmoi (h/t Barstool Sports' Jerry Thornton) shared a tip hinting that Brady and Witherspoon were a couple, which reps for both parties later denied. Brady was also rumored to be dating Kim Kardashian, though representatives later claimed they were "just friends."
Shayk had famously dated soccer icon Cristiano Ronaldo from 2010-15 and actor Bradley Cooper, whom she shares a child with, from 2015-19.