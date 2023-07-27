Tori Kelly Speaks Out After 'Scary' Medical Emergency

Kelly, who is releasing her EP tori on Friday (July 28), expressed regret about not being able to promote it the way she wanted but said she still needs to focus on her health.

"of course i'm heartbroken about all of the things i had planned for this week of releasing my EP, but i know my health must come first," she said. "until i see you again, i still want you to enjoy a project that represents the happy place i've been in the last few years. i won't let this hurdle prevent the music from being yours on friday!"

She concluded her heartfelt post with a message to all who have shown her love and support since news broke that she was hospitalized.

"i love you all so much & i am truly overwhelmed by all of the love & care i have received," she said. "thank you from the bottom of my heart!"

Kelly also seems to be leaning on her faith during the scary ordeal as she captioned the post with the Bible verse Deuteronomy 31:8, which states per NIV translation: "The Lord himself goes before you and will be with you; he will never leave you nor forsake you. Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged."