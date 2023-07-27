Washington Suburb Named The Best Place To Live In The State

When looking for a new place to live, people often have to weigh their priorities with preferences. This can mean trading a more affordable lifestyle with safety or giving up access to nearby amenities for a better commute to work. There are some destinations, however, that offer everything you need without compromise.

If you're searching for a new home, Stacker revealed the best place to live in every state. Analysts said they "compiled a list of the best places to live in every state using Niche's 2023 rankings. Niche ranks places to live based on many factors, including the cost of living, educational attainment, housing, and public schools."

Researchers found that Yarrow Point is the best place to live in Washington! Nearly 3,000 people call this Seattle suburb home. Looking further at its Niche profile, it ranked high in health and fitness, outdoor activities, public schools, family-friendliness, and more. Stacker also explained what makes Yarrow Point a great place to live:

"Located between Kirkland and Bellevue, Yarrow Point is a stunning suburb of Seattle on Lake Washington. Not only does the town have easy access to Seattle's many parks, music venues, and highly-rated restaurants, but it's home to Morningside Park and the Yarrow Bay Wetlands—a habitat for natural wildlife."

Visit stacker.com to see the best place to live in every state.