Did Taylor Swift Fans Really Cause An Earthquake During Eras Tour Show?

The Swifties went hard at Taylor Swift's latest Eras Tour stop. So hard, in fact, that they caused seismic activity! It almost sounds fake but according to seismologist Jackie Caplan-Auerbach, fans at Swift's concert at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington caused seismic activity the equivalent of a 2.3 magnitude earthquake.

Caplan-Auerbach told CNN, "I grabbed the data from both nights of the concert and quickly noticed they were clearly the same pattern of signals. If I overlay them on top of each other, they’re nearly identical.” What's been dubbed the "Swift Quake" is being compared to 2011's "Beast Quake" when Seattle Seahawks fans celebrated after a touchdown by Marshawn "Beast Mode" Lynch. According to Caplan-Auerbach, the same local seismometer detected both the Seahawks game and the Swift concert.

“The shaking was twice as strong as ‘Beast Quake,''" she told CNN. "It absolutely doubled it. The primary difference is the duration of shaking. Cheering after a touchdown lasts for a couple seconds, but eventually it dies down. It’s much more random than a concert. For Taylor Swift, I collected about 10 hours of data where rhythm controlled the behavior. The music, the speakers, the beat. All that energy can drive into the ground and shake it.”

One of CNN's reporters, Chloe Melas, was at one of the Seattle shows and concurred with the data. "You could literally feel the ground shaking beneath your feet. My ears are still ringing," she said.

Taylor Swift's next stop on her unbelievably successful Eras Tour is Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara where I'm sure something newsworthy will happen!