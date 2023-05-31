Taylor Swift Fans Are Getting 'Amnesia' After The Eras Tour, Here's Why

The Eras Tour may be a little too exciting for Taylor Swift fans! According to a story from the Daily Mail, many Swifties are apparently suffering from "amnesia" after her shows, "post-concert amnesia" that is. For example, one fan, Jenna Tocatilan, told Time magazine that she doesn't even remember Swift playing one of her surprise songs at the show she went to. "If I didn’t have the five-minute video that my friend kindly took of me jamming to it, I probably would have told everyone that it didn’t happen," she said per Daily Mail. Another fan added that attending the Eras Tour was "an out-of-body experience, as though it didn’t really happen to me."

However, this "post-concert amnesia" isn't a phenomenon that happens to just Swifites. Daily Mail chatted with some experts about what Swifties have been experiencing. "If you're at a concert of someone you love, surrounded by thousands of very excited other people, listening to music you've got established emotional links to, that's going to be a lot of emotion happening to you at one time," Neuroscientist Dr. Dean Burnett, honorary research associate at Cardiff University, told the outlet. "As well as being exhausting for the brain, it's going to mean all the things you experience will have a high emotional quality, which means nothing “stands out”, and that's important if you want to retrieve a memory later."

The article also included Dr. Ewan McNay, an associate professor in the psychology department at the State University of New York in Albany, who said the brain reacts to extreme positive emotion in a similar manner to extreme negative emotion. So how can Swifties make sure they don't suffer from "post-concert amnesia?" McNay said, "People could try to jump up and down and scream a little less, to control the excitement."