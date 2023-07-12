Taylor Swift Gave Everyone On The Eras Tour Matching Gifts

Taylor Swift is making sure everyone on the Eras Tour feels seen! In a new interview, one of the tour's openers GAYLE revealed that Swift gave everyone on the crew matching necklaces. The "abcdefu" singer told People that everyone on tour was gifted a gold tag with the words "The Eras Tour" engraved on it.

“She is like a big sister to me,” Gayle shared. “When you're in music, there's so many unknowns and there's so many stresses. I'm a perfectionist, and not everything is going to be perfect all the time. There's definitely been times where I've been able to talk about my insecurities and my fears and she's been a very comforting person. She's been such a light in my life."

She went on to say that she's been a fan of Swift since can remember. She even moved to Nashville when she was 10 years old to pursue a career in music like Swift. “She has such an incredible work ethic,” Gayle said. “Ever since I was a little kid, I just aspired to be as good of a writer as her and work as hard as she does. I've just tried my best to do those things and she's always been such an inspiration to me.”

In just five years, Gayle went from being in the "last row" at Swift's Reputation Tour to performing on stage for one of the superstar's most talked-about tours to date! "I never ever ever, ever, ever thought I'd be doing that, and so it's amazing."

Gayle will rejoin the Eras Tour when it lands in Los Angeles for a six-night stay at Sofi Stadium in August!