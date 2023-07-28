Offset & Cardi B Address All Their Haters On New Song 'JEALOUSY'

"I got millions of racks in my mansion, my temple," Offset raps. "I'm gangsta but with your b***h, I get gentle/Wanksta, take out your teeth like it's dentures, I'm blankin', you eat this Glock, I'm Miss Winners."



B***hes don't wanna go Birkin for Birkin/B***hes ain't got enough hits for a Verzuz/B***hes be actin' so different in person," Cardi spits. "Cartier frames, I can see why she nervous, This s**t a circus, I'm dripped in detergent/I'm sick, get the nurses, my whip got the curtains, I'm dripped out in Hermes/A b***h say my name, then she number one trendin', I did you a service, b***h."



Offset also released his self-directed music video for the banger. In it, he storms out of a California apartment after a wild argument with his wife. While Bardi describes the situation to Taraji P. Henson, 'Set heads back home and tends to his kids. Eventually, he brings his family over to the apartment where he makes up with his wife.



"JEALOUSY" will appear on Offset's upcoming album. It comes days after he brought out Cardi B during his Rolling Loud set in Miami. Before he hit the stage, Offset spoke with 103.5 The Beat's Papa Keith about his performance and the status of his new album. Check out that interview and his music video below.