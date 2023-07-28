Burgers are an American classic, an ideal meal for any outdoor gathering, neighborhood block party or family barbecue. No matter if you prefer yours loaded up with toppings, covered in cheese or served plain to let the burger shine through, there are plenty of burger joints around the state slinging out incredibly juicy and flavorful burgers, including one that stands out among the rest.

TimeOut compiled a list of the best burgers around, finding the absolute best bite in each state, including a flavorful favorite in Missouri. According to the site, the best burger in the Show-Me State can be found at Tay's Burger Shack, with the site specifically calling out its delicious double burger. Tay's Burger Shack is located at 1019 Armour Road in North Kansas City.

Here's what TimeOut had to say:

"This welcoming luncheonette is a favorite among Kansas City dwellers, offering fresh, hot and reasonably priced burgers, fries and dogs. The grass-fed ground beef is local, the guns are made fresh daily and the fries are hand-cut in-house. A double burger is the way to go: two griddled patties that come standard with melty cheese, lettuce, tomato and briny pickles. The perfectly crisp, skin-on fries are not to be missed, either."

Check out timeout.com to see more of the best burgers in the country.