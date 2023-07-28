Burgers are an American classic, an ideal meal for any outdoor gathering, neighborhood block party or family barbecue. No matter if you prefer yours loaded up with toppings, covered in cheese or served plain to let the burger shine through, there are plenty of burger joints around the state slinging out incredibly juicy and flavorful burgers, including one that stands out among the rest.

TimeOut compiled a list of the best burgers around, finding the absolute best bite in each state, including a flavorful favorite in South Carolina. According to the site, the best burger in the Palmetto State can be found at Husk, with the site specifically calling out its local ingredients that are also featured in the burger. However, it doesn't always appear on the menu so be sure to check ahead. Husk is located at 76 Queen Street in Charleston.

Here's what TimeOut had to say:

"Housed in a late 19th-century home (with other locations as well), Husk only uses Southern ingredients. You might not always find a burger on the menu since the cuisine changes so seasonally, but when you do, it will include hickory-smoked Benton's bacon with 100 percent sustainably raised beef chuck, and sport a diner-style crust. You might want to take your meal outside on the lush garden patio."

Check out timeout.com to see more of the best burgers in the country.