PHOTOS: Reese Witherspoon Twins With Daughter Ava Phillippe On Red Carpet

By Logan DeLoye

July 30, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Reese Witherspoon and daughter Ava Phillippe stunned in similar strapless styles at Oceana's Sea Change Summer Party on Saturday July 22nd. Witherspoon shared photos from the event to social media, praising Oceana for their "incredible conservation work" as a proud Biossance partner.

"Perfect Summer night with my girl @avaphillippe 🌊 💗learning all about @oceana incredible conservation work 🌊 🦈 #BiossancePartner." The first photo in the slideshow depicts the mother-daughter duo getting ready for the event in matching white robes. Fans and followers are constantly amazed at how similar the two look as evident in the slideshow, and every other photo ever taken of them.

In the third photo, Reese and Ava are seen sporting white and green strapless dresses on the red (or in this case, green) carpet, smiling from ear to ear. At the bottom of the photo, Reese wrote: "The perfect duo✨."

Followers were quick to take to the comment section of the post with opposing views stating: "Why does Ava look more like Reese Witherspoon than Reese Witherspoon," and "Why do ya’ll always say TWINS? They’re both very beautiful women, but Ava is the twin of her father. Deacon looks just like Reese." Regardless, it is certainly refreshing to see the iconic, mother-daughter duo enjoying life by each others' side!

Reese Witherspoon
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.