PHOTOS: Reese Witherspoon Twins With Daughter Ava Phillippe On Red Carpet

Reese Witherspoon and daughter Ava Phillippe stunned in similar strapless styles at Oceana's Sea Change Summer Party on Saturday July 22nd. Witherspoon shared photos from the event to social media, praising Oceana for their "incredible conservation work" as a proud Biossance partner.

"Perfect Summer night with my girl @avaphillippe 🌊 💗learning all about @oceana incredible conservation work 🌊 🦈 #BiossancePartner." The first photo in the slideshow depicts the mother-daughter duo getting ready for the event in matching white robes. Fans and followers are constantly amazed at how similar the two look as evident in the slideshow, and every other photo ever taken of them.

In the third photo, Reese and Ava are seen sporting white and green strapless dresses on the red (or in this case, green) carpet, smiling from ear to ear. At the bottom of the photo, Reese wrote: "The perfect duo✨."