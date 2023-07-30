Rihanna Shows Off Growing Baby Bump In Barbiecore Date Night Fit

Rihanna showed off her growing baby bump in a fabulous "Barbiecore" ensemble for a date night in Santa Monica on Friday, July 28th. Photos shared by Page Six show the "Umbrella" artist wearing a baby pink (pun intended) cropped top with matching pink pants, and sparkly silver sunglasses paired with a silver purse. Rocky, pictured next to the singer, is wearing a white top, with green pants, boots, and a jean jacket.

The pink fit was worn during the wake of the Barbie movie, and fans suspect it to be no coincidence as a handful of celebrities continue to stun in pink. Riri was seen dining at Giorgio Baldi, an Italian restaurant located in West Los Angeles. She was spotted at the same establishment only a week prior with one-year-old son RZA Athelston Mayers. The Santa Monica sighting was not the first time that the glowing songstress showed off her baby bump draped in pink. Two weeks ago, the artist shared photos of herself modeling a new pink sheer lingerie set available through her brand, Savage x Fenty.