Kourtney Kardashian officially has a new name and you can call her Mrs. Barker!

The Poosh founder took to Instagram on Thursday (June 29) to give fans a look at what appears to be her updated passport photo with a very noticeable name change. She has legally changed her name to Kourtney Kardashian Barker, after tying the knot with rocker husband Travis Barker in May 2022. The Kardashians star seems proud of the change, simply captioning the black-and-white headshot, "say my name."

Some curious fans in the comments wanted to know why she kept her maiden name as her middle name, which she addressed on her Instagram Stories, per People.

Saying "in case you didn't know," she shared a screenshot from wedding website The Knot that explains that "tradition" states a married woman taking her husband's last name will continue to use her maiden name as her middle name.

"It's long been tradition for the bride to take her husband's last name, and traditionally, she drops her middle name and keeps her last (her 'maiden' name) as her middle name," the note reads. "Her husband's last name then becomes her new last name."