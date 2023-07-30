Wife Of Former Auburn Football Player Arrested In Alleged Plot To Kill Him

By Jason Hall

July 30, 2023

Photo: @LShiver/Instagram

The estranged wife of a former Auburn Tigers football player was arrested in relation to an alleged plot to kill him.

Lindsay Shiver, 36, of Georgia; her alleged lover, Terrance Bethel, 28; and Faron Newbold, 29, were all charged after authorities in the Bahamas discovered WhatsApp messages discussing a potential murder plot targeting Robert Shiver, 38, a former Auburn long snapper. A phone was discovered at Grabber's Bar and Grill in Great Guana Cay while Bahamian police were investigating a suspected burglary earlier this month.

Authorities have not publicly confirmed whether the phone belonged to Lindsay Shiver, Bethel or Newbold. Robert and Lindsay Shiver own a house in the Bahamas where she is reported to have met Bethel, whom she formed a romantic relationship with, a source with knowledge of the situation told the Thomasville Times-Enterprise.

Robert Shiver reportedly filed from divorce upon learning that his wife had started an affair with Bethel, at which point the three suspects allegedly crafted a murder plot.

“On July 16, 2023 at Abaco, while being together did, with a common purpose agree to commit an offense, namely the murder of Richard Shiver,” a police report obtained by the Thomasville Times-Enterprise.

All three suspects were transported from Guana to Nassau, the Bahamas' capital city, and appeared in court, but weren't required to enter a plea, according to WTVY.

Lindsay and Robert Shiver met at a fitness class while attending Auburn University in 2007 and share three children together, according to a post shared on her Instagram account.

Lindsay Shiver was a former beauty pageant contestant who was named Miss Houston County in 2005 and finished second in the National Peanut Festival that same year, according to WDHN.

Robert Shiver was a long snapper for the Tigers from 2006-08 and signed with the Atlanta Falcons as an undrafted free agent in 2009, but was cut prior to the beginning of the season. The 38-year-old is listed as the executive vice president of Senior Life Insurance Company, which is based in Thomasville, Georgia, according to the company's website.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.