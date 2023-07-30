Wife Of Former Auburn Football Player Arrested In Alleged Plot To Kill Him

The estranged wife of a former Auburn Tigers football player was arrested in relation to an alleged plot to kill him.

Lindsay Shiver, 36, of Georgia; her alleged lover, Terrance Bethel, 28; and Faron Newbold, 29, were all charged after authorities in the Bahamas discovered WhatsApp messages discussing a potential murder plot targeting Robert Shiver, 38, a former Auburn long snapper. A phone was discovered at Grabber's Bar and Grill in Great Guana Cay while Bahamian police were investigating a suspected burglary earlier this month.

Authorities have not publicly confirmed whether the phone belonged to Lindsay Shiver, Bethel or Newbold. Robert and Lindsay Shiver own a house in the Bahamas where she is reported to have met Bethel, whom she formed a romantic relationship with, a source with knowledge of the situation told the Thomasville Times-Enterprise.

Robert Shiver reportedly filed from divorce upon learning that his wife had started an affair with Bethel, at which point the three suspects allegedly crafted a murder plot.

“On July 16, 2023 at Abaco, while being together did, with a common purpose agree to commit an offense, namely the murder of Richard Shiver,” a police report obtained by the Thomasville Times-Enterprise.

All three suspects were transported from Guana to Nassau, the Bahamas' capital city, and appeared in court, but weren't required to enter a plea, according to WTVY.

Lindsay and Robert Shiver met at a fitness class while attending Auburn University in 2007 and share three children together, according to a post shared on her Instagram account.