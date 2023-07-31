WATCH: Damar Hamlin Practices In Pads For First Time Since Cardiac Arrest

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin participated in full pads for the first time since his cardiac arrest during the team's training camp practice on Monday (July 31).

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero shared a video of Hamlin running out of the tunnel to a thunderous ovation from the Bills fans in attendance.

"Damar Hamlin back in pads for the first time since January here at #Bills camp," Pelissero tweeted along with the clip.

Buffalo Bills reporter Jenna Cottrell also shared a clip of Hamlin saying a prayer as he took the field on Monday.

"A quiet moment of prayer for Damar Hamlin. Today he's back on the field in full pads. an unbelievable moment and testament for him, his medical team and #billsmafia," Cottrell tweeted.