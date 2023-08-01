Brian May Urges Public: 'We Need To Stop Doing What We're Doing'

For many, going down in history as a co-founding member of one of the world's most influential rock groups of all time would be enough; but not for Brian May. Not only has the English musician been the lead guitarist of Queen for the last 53 years, but he is also a knight, an esteemed astrophysicist and an animal rights activist.

During a recent interview with Sky News, May urged the human race to take action in regards to the current climate crisis through education and awareness before it is too late.

"Well I think it's now pretty apparent that we are having an effect on the Earth which is deleterious and we need to stop doing what we're doing. It's not just about climate change its about the way we are polluting the Earth and covering it in concrete and basically eliminating all species except the ones that we think are useful to us."

Made evident by a steady increase in temperatures and natural disasters across the globe in recent years, irreversible effects of climate change are imminent and will only get worst lest we all make (what May referred to as) "...a major major change of philosophy in the way we treat other creatures with which we share this planet."

On July 27th, May (who received his Ph.D in astrophysics from Imperial College London in 2007 after a 36-year-long research project) released a book titled Bennu 3-D: Anatomy of an Asteroid, which he co-authored with planetary science and cosmo-chemistry professor Dante Lauretta. The book details the complete study of Bennu; an astroid with high possibility of coming between Earth and the Moon in the year 2135. This cosmic event could negatively impact future generations unless proper science is funded in the current century to prevent the devastating phenomenon.

While May is certainly intrigued by space travel, he believes the answer to the climate crisis is to mend previous damage caused to Earth rather than drag our extremely large footprint to yet another planet.

"We have to behave better on our own planet before we go out and put our imprint on the rest of the cosmos."

For tips on how to do your part to prevent the lasting effects of climate change visit un.org.