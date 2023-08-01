Peter Gabriel Releases New Single Leading Up To Highly-Anticipated Album

The uptempo track features a lively string arrangement that gestures towards a celebration of life.

"I wanted it to have some speed to it but I also wanted some mystery, too. I think it is a celebration in a way and there’s a real sense of being alive." Gabriel had the cover art artist, Barthélémy Toguo, listen to the track before creating the artwork that would surround it forever.

"Barthélémy listened to the song and his piece was created as a direct response to the music, which hasn’t always been the case with the other artists, but he was determined that he should generte something new and I’m very glad he did, it’s wonderful." The cover art features a human connected to the ground through roots crawling upside-down next to a fish.

Listen to "Olive Tree" on Youtube!