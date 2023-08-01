Peter Gabriel Releases New Single Leading Up To Highly-Anticipated Album
By Logan DeLoye
August 1, 2023
Peter Gabriel is back again with a new single ahead of tonight's full moon, per tradition. The latest track titled "Olive Tree," stands out as the 8th single to be released off of Gabriel's forthcoming album, I/O. While an official release date for the album has yet to be announced, fans are gifted with a new song to enjoy right before each month's full moon. In his latest newsletter, the artist detailed the new song to draw upon the human experience in relation to our connection with nature and other species.
"In some ways I do think we are part of everything and we probably have means to connect and communicate with everything that we often shut off. We only want to see and listen to the things that seem important and relevant to us and shut out the noise of everything else when, probably, hidden in that noise there are all sorts of things that can help us realize our place in this future world.
The uptempo track features a lively string arrangement that gestures towards a celebration of life.
"I wanted it to have some speed to it but I also wanted some mystery, too. I think it is a celebration in a way and there’s a real sense of being alive." Gabriel had the cover art artist, Barthélémy Toguo, listen to the track before creating the artwork that would surround it forever.
"Barthélémy listened to the song and his piece was created as a direct response to the music, which hasn’t always been the case with the other artists, but he was determined that he should generte something new and I’m very glad he did, it’s wonderful." The cover art features a human connected to the ground through roots crawling upside-down next to a fish.
Listen to "Olive Tree" on Youtube!