Cardi B's Microphone From Recent Las Vegas Show Goes Up For Auction

Fisher said the microphone initially cost $1,000 but he started the bidding on his eBay listing at $500. As of this morning, the price has skyrocketed to over $90,000. His intention is to donate the funds to a couple of charities including the Wounded Warrior Project and a local group called Friendship Circle Las Vegas, which assists teens and young adults with special needs.



For the unfamiliar, Cardi B went viral over the weekend after she tossed her microphone at a woman who threw her water and ice cubes at the rapper while she was on stage. Although she previously encouraged the crowd to splash water on her, Bardi claimed that ice cubes in the drink hit her in the face. She retaliated by chucking the mic at the woman in the crowd. The day after the incident occurred another woman who was also hit by the mic went to the police and filed a report against the Bronx artist.



"Let me tell you something, a b***h got muthaf**kin' assaulted," Cardi said during a recent livestream. "And for anybody that's got some bulls**t to f**king say, when water and ice get thrown n your f**king face and hit you mad hard, then you can come talk to me and tell me what you would do in my muthaf**king shoes b**tch."



As of this report, it's not clear if the woman who threw the water first is the one who inspired the battery investigation.