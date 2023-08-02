Cardi B's Microphone From Recent Las Vegas Show Goes Up For Auction
By Tony M. Centeno
August 2, 2023
The microphone Cardi B hurled at a woman during her recent show at Drai's Nightclub in Las Vegas is set to go up for sale.
According to a report TMZ published on Wednesday, August 2, the mic in question belongs to an audio production company called The Wave. The owner of the company Scott Fisher told the outlet that The Wave provides audio equipment and support for numerous clubs and venues in the Las Vegas area. Fisher said he found the mic after the incident due to a white label, and made sure it's still functional. He plans to sell off the item in an online auction.
The microphone Cardi B threw at a crowd member is being auctioned for charity on eBay, with the current highest bid standing at over $30K. pic.twitter.com/P2QCIiYFVj— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 2, 2023
Fisher said the microphone initially cost $1,000 but he started the bidding on his eBay listing at $500. As of this morning, the price has skyrocketed to over $90,000. His intention is to donate the funds to a couple of charities including the Wounded Warrior Project and a local group called Friendship Circle Las Vegas, which assists teens and young adults with special needs.
For the unfamiliar, Cardi B went viral over the weekend after she tossed her microphone at a woman who threw her water and ice cubes at the rapper while she was on stage. Although she previously encouraged the crowd to splash water on her, Bardi claimed that ice cubes in the drink hit her in the face. She retaliated by chucking the mic at the woman in the crowd. The day after the incident occurred another woman who was also hit by the mic went to the police and filed a report against the Bronx artist.
"Let me tell you something, a b***h got muthaf**kin' assaulted," Cardi said during a recent livestream. "And for anybody that's got some bulls**t to f**king say, when water and ice get thrown n your f**king face and hit you mad hard, then you can come talk to me and tell me what you would do in my muthaf**king shoes b**tch."
As of this report, it's not clear if the woman who threw the water first is the one who inspired the battery investigation.