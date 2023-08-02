Former Auburn Player Helps Wife Who Plotted To Kill Him Get Bail

A former Auburn Tigers football player helped his estranged wife get bail in relation to a murder-for-hire plot targeting him.

Robert Shiver, 38, a former Auburn long snapper, spoke with prosecutors, which led to their decision to withdraw their objection to the release of Lindsay Shiver, 36, of Georgia; her alleged lover, Terrance Bethel, 28; and Faron Newbold, 29, Bahamas Court News reported on Tuesday (August 1).

Lindsay Shiver was granted a $100,000 cash bail and has been ordered to wear an ankle bracelet while remaining in The Bahamas until her next court appearance scheduled for October 5. Bethel and Newbold were each granted $20,000 bail, as well as having been ordered to wear tracking devices and sign in at the Marsh Harbour Police Station three times per week.

Authorities in the Bahamas discovered WhatsApp messages discussing a potential murder plot targeting Robert Shiver. A phone was discovered at Grabber's Bar and Grill in Great Guana Cay while Bahamian police were investigating a suspected burglary earlier this month.

Authorities have not publicly confirmed whether the phone belonged to Lindsay Shiver, Bethel or Newbold. Robert and Lindsay Shiver own a house in the Bahamas where she is reported to have met Bethel, whom she formed a romantic relationship with, a source with knowledge of the situation told the Thomasville Times-Enterprise.

Robert Shiver reportedly filed from divorce upon learning that his wife had started an affair with Bethel, at which point the three suspects allegedly crafted a murder plot.

“On July 16, 2023 at Abaco, while being together did, with a common purpose agree to commit an offense, namely the murder of Richard Shiver,” a police report obtained by the Thomasville Times-Enterprise.

Lindsay and Robert Shiver met at a fitness class while attending Auburn University in 2007 and share three children together, according to a post shared on her Instagram account.