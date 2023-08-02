GloRilla Flaunts Her Classic Dance Moves During Medley Of Her Smash Hits

By Rebekah Gonzalez

August 2, 2023

Photo: Adrianna Casiano for iHeartRadio

As the 50th anniversary of Hip-Hop quickly approaches, some of the biggest artists in music gathered for iHeartRadio Living Black! on Wednesday, August 2nd. The special event honored Black culture and continued to celebrate hip hop's milestone with a take over of Market Street in Inglewood, California — a hub for Black art, music, and culture in Los Angeles.

GloRilla got the crowd dancing again with a medley of some of her biggest hits to date. The Grammy-nominated rapper started out with her 2022 single "Tomorrow." The song was later released as a remix with Cardi B called "Tomorrow 2."

The Memphis native ramped up the energy even more after she transitioned to one of her more recent hits "Lick or Sum," which samples the classic "Slob on My Knob" by Tear da Club Up Thugs (DJ Paul, Juicy J, and Lord Infamous of Three 6 Mafia). To conclude the performance, GloRilla took it back to the song that started it all; her breakout hit with Hitkidd, "F.N.F (Let's Go)."

iHeartRadio Living Black! 2023 is inspired by the culture, history, and innovation of Black culture and hip-hop. In addition to the music, the hour-long special was an interactive block party that brought Black culture to life while celebrating the 50th anniversary of hip hop.

In addition to GloRilla, the 2023 iHeartRadio Living Black! will feature performances by UsherMiguelCoco Jones and NLE Choppa. The event will also include special appearances by LL COOL JTy Dolla $ignRoddy RicchWarren GChlöeLola BrookeD SmokeKash DollSleazyWorld GoDDGFlau'jae and more.

If you missed any of the action during this year’s iHeartRadio Living Black! Watch it again via iHeartRadio’s YouTube and Facebook pages from now through August 8th.

1 of 12
Photo: Adrianna Casiano for iHeartRadio
2 of 12
iHeartRadio Living Black! 2023
Photo: Getty Images North America
3 of 12
iHeartRadio Living Black! 2023
Photo: Getty Images North America
4 of 12
iHeartRadio Living Black! 2023
Photo: Getty Images North America
5 of 12
iHeartRadio Living Black! 2023
Photo: Getty Images North America
6 of 12
iHeartRadio Living Black! 2023
Photo: Getty Images North America
7 of 12
Photo: Adrianna Casiano for iHeartRadio
8 of 12
Photo: Adrianna Casiano for iHeartRadio
9 of 12
Photo: Adrianna Casiano for iHeartRadio
10 of 12
Photo: Adrianna Casiano for iHeartRadio
11 of 12
Photo: Adrianna Casiano for iHeartRadio
12 of 12
Photo: Adrianna Casiano for iHeartRadio
GloRilla
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.