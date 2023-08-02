GloRilla Flaunts Her Classic Dance Moves During Medley Of Her Smash Hits

The Memphis native ramped up the energy even more after she transitioned to one of her more recent hits "Lick or Sum," which samples the classic "Slob on My Knob" by Tear da Club Up Thugs (DJ Paul, Juicy J, and Lord Infamous of Three 6 Mafia). To conclude the performance, GloRilla took it back to the song that started it all; her breakout hit with Hitkidd, "F.N.F (Let's Go)."



iHeartRadio Living Black! 2023 is inspired by the culture, history, and innovation of Black culture and hip-hop. In addition to the music, the hour-long special was an interactive block party that brought Black culture to life while celebrating the 50th anniversary of hip hop.

In addition to GloRilla, the 2023 iHeartRadio Living Black! will feature performances by Usher, Miguel, Coco Jones and NLE Choppa. The event will also include special appearances by LL COOL J, Ty Dolla $ign, Roddy Ricch, Warren G, Chlöe, Lola Brooke, D Smoke, Kash Doll, SleazyWorld Go, DDG, Flau'jae and more.