GloRilla Flaunts Her Classic Dance Moves During Medley Of Her Smash Hits
By Rebekah Gonzalez
August 2, 2023
As the 50th anniversary of Hip-Hop quickly approaches, some of the biggest artists in music gathered for iHeartRadio Living Black! on Wednesday, August 2nd. The special event honored Black culture and continued to celebrate hip hop's milestone with a take over of Market Street in Inglewood, California — a hub for Black art, music, and culture in Los Angeles.
GloRilla got the crowd dancing again with a medley of some of her biggest hits to date. The Grammy-nominated rapper started out with her 2022 single "Tomorrow." The song was later released as a remix with Cardi B called "Tomorrow 2."
The Memphis native ramped up the energy even more after she transitioned to one of her more recent hits "Lick or Sum," which samples the classic "Slob on My Knob" by Tear da Club Up Thugs (DJ Paul, Juicy J, and Lord Infamous of Three 6 Mafia). To conclude the performance, GloRilla took it back to the song that started it all; her breakout hit with Hitkidd, "F.N.F (Let's Go)."
iHeartRadio Living Black! 2023 is inspired by the culture, history, and innovation of Black culture and hip-hop. In addition to the music, the hour-long special was an interactive block party that brought Black culture to life while celebrating the 50th anniversary of hip hop.
In addition to GloRilla, the 2023 iHeartRadio Living Black! will feature performances by Usher, Miguel, Coco Jones and NLE Choppa. The event will also include special appearances by LL COOL J, Ty Dolla $ign, Roddy Ricch, Warren G, Chlöe, Lola Brooke, D Smoke, Kash Doll, SleazyWorld Go, DDG, Flau'jae and more.
If you missed any of the action during this year’s iHeartRadio Living Black! Watch it again via iHeartRadio’s YouTube and Facebook pages from now through August 8th.