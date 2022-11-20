GloRilla Brings Out Cardi B During Her Unforgettable AMAs Debut
By Tony M. Centeno
November 21, 2022
GloRilla's unforgettable grand debut at the AMAs made waves everywhere after she brought out Cardi B.
On Sunday night, November 20, the Memphis rapper lit up the 2022 American Music Awards with an illustrious performance of one of her biggest hits. Big Glo got the crowd on their feet with a colorful rendition of "Tomorrow 2." Midway through the song, she brought out Cardi B to perform her part of the song. The mother of two made her surprise entrance from a luxurious sports car on stage. Once she wrapped up her verse, Bardi joined Glo to finish out the final dance routine.
GLORILLA AND CARDI B PERFORMING ‘ TOMORROW 2 ’ #AMAs 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Kw7uzuhB1u— BardiGang Era💎 (@bardigangera) November 21, 2022
In addition to her stunning set, GloRilla was also nominated for Favorite Female Hip-Hop Artist alongside Latto, Cardi and Megan Thee Stallion, but Nicki Minaj claimed the award. Throughout the year, the 23-year-old has been performing in various places for the first time like Rolling Loud, the BET Hip-Hop Awards and now the AMAs.
Her first-ever performance on the nationally-broadcasted award show comes after she released her debut EP Anyways, Life's Great... The nine-track project features new bangers like "Get That Money" featuring Niki Pooh and "Out Loud Thinking." It also contains her smash hits "F.N.F. (Let's Go)" and "Tomorrow 2". In addition to the EP, Glo also dropped off the official music video for track no. 7 "Nut Quick."
Her AMA set was just a brief look into her upcoming tour. Following her first-ever Grammy nominations, GloRilla revealed her upcoming U.S tour, which begins next year. Fans were in disbelief when she confirmed that the tour sold out just hours after she announced it.
I'M CRYING RIGHT NOW!! THANK Y'ALL SO SO MUCH!! My 1st tour went on sale today & ALREADY SOLD OUT ♥️♥️♥️‼️ GloRidaz I can't wait to see y'all at the #AnywaysLifesGreatTour 🦍🦍🦍 (Denver & Chicago stay tuned! we moving to a bigger room!) pic.twitter.com/4VJ2iobxae— GloRilla 🦍 (@GloTheofficial) November 19, 2022