GloRilla Brings Out Cardi B During Her Unforgettable AMAs Debut

In addition to her stunning set, GloRilla was also nominated for Favorite Female Hip-Hop Artist alongside Latto, Cardi and Megan Thee Stallion, but Nicki Minaj claimed the award. Throughout the year, the 23-year-old has been performing in various places for the first time like Rolling Loud, the BET Hip-Hop Awards and now the AMAs.



Her first-ever performance on the nationally-broadcasted award show comes after she released her debut EP Anyways, Life's Great... The nine-track project features new bangers like "Get That Money" featuring Niki Pooh and "Out Loud Thinking." It also contains her smash hits "F.N.F. (Let's Go)" and "Tomorrow 2". In addition to the EP, Glo also dropped off the official music video for track no. 7 "Nut Quick."



Her AMA set was just a brief look into her upcoming tour. Following her first-ever Grammy nominations, GloRilla revealed her upcoming U.S tour, which begins next year. Fans were in disbelief when she confirmed that the tour sold out just hours after she announced it.