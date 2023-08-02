Lil Meech Denies Cheating Rumors After Questionable Video Footage Surfaces

The scrutiny against Meech has been ongoing for the past few months ever since a woman came forward and claimed to be his side-piece. About a month later, another woman contacted his now-ex girlfriend Summer Walker and claimed she was pregnant with his child after they had been dating for four months. Walker tried to defend him in the past but she ultimately accused him of cheating on her.



In a pair of Instagram Stories she posted on Monday, Walker announced that she and Meech were done. She didn't confirm the exact details of what happened, but she did emphasize that she "can't do that cheatin stuff." Shortly after the video footage surfaced, Walker appeared to address the situation in another Instagram Story.



“It’s just crazy how a n***a will really try to pursue the f**k out of you for 2 years, make you meet they whole family, wanna be around you and your kids all day, & pay bills just to embarrass you to the world lmao,” Walker wrote. “I don’t understand men but ima give it to God.”



See what The Breakfast Club had to say about the situation below.