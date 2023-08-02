Video Shows Trevon Diggs Cursing Out Dak Prescott At Training Camp

Prescott is coming off a season in which he threw for a career worst 15 interceptions during the regular-season, as well as 206 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions, the latter of which occurred in the red zone with the game tied 6-6 in the first quarter, in Dallas' NFC Divisional Round elimination loss to the San Francisco 49ers in January.

"Very frustrating," Prescott said during his postgame press conference via ESPN. "Something I've got to get an offseason, take a look at all of them. As I said before, they all have their own story. The two tonight? Unacceptable. Can't put the ball in jeopardy like that. Whether they're tipped up in tight throws or whether I'm late on a stop route, just can't happen. The number that added to is ridiculous. I can promise that the number will never be this again.

"I promise that."

The Cowboys have been eliminated three times in the NFC Divisional Round in their four playoff appearances since Prescott took over as the team's starting quarterback in 2016. Dallas was also eliminated by San Francisco in the Wild Card Round last postseason and is 27 years removed from its last Super Bowl victory, having won three times in the 1990s.