Video Shows Trevon Diggs Cursing Out Dak Prescott At Training Camp

By Jason Hall

August 2, 2023

NFL: DEC 12 Cowboys at Washington Football Team
Photo: Getty Images

A video shared online shows Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs cursing out quarterback Dak Prescott during training camp on Tuesday (August 1).

The clip, which was shared by Cowboys beat reporter Clarence Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, shows Prescott rolling out of the pocket before being stopped by linebacker Leighton Vander Esch before Diggs appeared to tell him "Shut your b**** a** up" while the quarterback stood with his hands on his hips.

"Cowboys defense getting chirpy with Dak Prescott," Hill tweeted.

Safety Malik Hooker was also involved in the exchange, however, it's unclear what he said to Prescott.

Hooker previously intercepted a deep pass thrown by Prescott during Monday's (July 31) practice.

Prescott is coming off a season in which he threw for a career worst 15 interceptions during the regular-season, as well as 206 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions, the latter of which occurred in the red zone with the game tied 6-6 in the first quarter, in Dallas' NFC Divisional Round elimination loss to the San Francisco 49ers in January.

"Very frustrating," Prescott said during his postgame press conference via ESPN. "Something I've got to get an offseason, take a look at all of them. As I said before, they all have their own story. The two tonight? Unacceptable. Can't put the ball in jeopardy like that. Whether they're tipped up in tight throws or whether I'm late on a stop route, just can't happen. The number that added to is ridiculous. I can promise that the number will never be this again.

"I promise that."

The Cowboys have been eliminated three times in the NFC Divisional Round in their four playoff appearances since Prescott took over as the team's starting quarterback in 2016. Dallas was also eliminated by San Francisco in the Wild Card Round last postseason and is 27 years removed from its last Super Bowl victory, having won three times in the 1990s.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.