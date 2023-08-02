Video Shows Trevon Diggs Cursing Out Dak Prescott At Training Camp
By Jason Hall
August 2, 2023
A video shared online shows Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs cursing out quarterback Dak Prescott during training camp on Tuesday (August 1).
The clip, which was shared by Cowboys beat reporter Clarence Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, shows Prescott rolling out of the pocket before being stopped by linebacker Leighton Vander Esch before Diggs appeared to tell him "Shut your b**** a** up" while the quarterback stood with his hands on his hips.
"Cowboys defense getting chirpy with Dak Prescott," Hill tweeted.
Safety Malik Hooker was also involved in the exchange, however, it's unclear what he said to Prescott.
Cowboys defense getting chirpy with Dak Prescott pic.twitter.com/9pEcnXzWZx— Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) August 1, 2023
Hooker previously intercepted a deep pass thrown by Prescott during Monday's (July 31) practice.
Malik Hooker with an interception on a pass downfield intended for Brandin Cooks.#DallasCowboys pic.twitter.com/6VI50R7rkT— Nick Harris (@NickHarrisDC) July 31, 2023
Prescott is coming off a season in which he threw for a career worst 15 interceptions during the regular-season, as well as 206 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions, the latter of which occurred in the red zone with the game tied 6-6 in the first quarter, in Dallas' NFC Divisional Round elimination loss to the San Francisco 49ers in January.
"Very frustrating," Prescott said during his postgame press conference via ESPN. "Something I've got to get an offseason, take a look at all of them. As I said before, they all have their own story. The two tonight? Unacceptable. Can't put the ball in jeopardy like that. Whether they're tipped up in tight throws or whether I'm late on a stop route, just can't happen. The number that added to is ridiculous. I can promise that the number will never be this again.
"I promise that."
The Cowboys have been eliminated three times in the NFC Divisional Round in their four playoff appearances since Prescott took over as the team's starting quarterback in 2016. Dallas was also eliminated by San Francisco in the Wild Card Round last postseason and is 27 years removed from its last Super Bowl victory, having won three times in the 1990s.