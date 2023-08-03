Cardinals WR Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown's Arrest Video Released
By Jason Hall
August 3, 2023
Police video from the scene of Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown's August 2022 arrest was obtained and shared by TMZ Sports on Thursday (August 3).
The footage shows a police officer screaming, "get out of the car right now" and asking "the hell you going that fast for" after handcuffing Brown.
"I was on my way to football practice, sir," Brown responded.
Brown, 25, who was traded to the Cardinals less than four months prior, told the officer he was "on my way to football practice" and said he was "new here."
Brown was sentenced to a reduced fine of $473 and credited for past time spent in jail in March, AZFamily.com reported at the time. The 25-year-old entered a guilty plea last month after his attorney had previously stated that he would proceed to a trial.
An Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper clocked Brown speeding at 126 MPH, nearly double the 65 MPH speed limit on the Loop 101 free in north Phoenix, on August 3, 2022, according to court documents obtained by AZFamily.com. Criminal speeding is considered to be a class 3 misdemeanor and could result in up to 30 days in jail, a fine of up to $500 and/or one year of probation if convicted.
The Cardinals acquired Brown and a third-round pick from the Baltimore Ravens during the first-round of the 2022 NFL Draft in exchange for Arizona's first-round pick (No. 23 overall), which was later traded to the Buffalo Bills in exchange for a first-and four-round selection. The former first-round pick was coming off a season in which he recorded a career best 91 receptions and 1,008 yards, as well as six touchdowns, in 2021.
Brown recorded 67 receptions for 709 yards and three touchdowns during his lone season with the Cardinals.