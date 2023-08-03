Cardinals WR Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown's Arrest Video Released

Police video from the scene of Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown's August 2022 arrest was obtained and shared by TMZ Sports on Thursday (August 3).

The footage shows a police officer screaming, "get out of the car right now" and asking "the hell you going that fast for" after handcuffing Brown.

"I was on my way to football practice, sir," Brown responded.

Brown, 25, who was traded to the Cardinals less than four months prior, told the officer he was "on my way to football practice" and said he was "new here."

Brown was sentenced to a reduced fine of $473 and credited for past time spent in jail in March, AZFamily.com reported at the time. The 25-year-old entered a guilty plea last month after his attorney had previously stated that he would proceed to a trial.