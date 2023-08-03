On Friday, July 21st, Bennett's publicist revealed that he died at the age of 96 following a lengthy battle with Alzheimer's disease. A week after the sad news, Gaga took to Instagram to share an emotional message about the passing of her collaborator and good friend. "With Tony, I got to live my life in a time warp. Tony & I had this magical power," she wrote. "We transported ourselves to another era, modernized the music together, & gave it all new life as a singing duo. But it [wasn't] an act. Our relationship was very real." Due to his battle with Alzheimer's, Gaga added that she had "been grieving the loss of Tony for a long time. We had a very long and powerful goodbye." You can read her full statement here.

Gaga and Tony released two Grammy-winning duet albums together: Cheek to Cheek in 2014 and Love for Sale in 2021. The beloved duo performed for the last time together in 2021 at Radio City Music Hall for their show called "One Last Time: An Evening with Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga."