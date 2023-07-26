Lady Gaga Reveals Late Tony Bennett Sketched One Of Her Tattoos

A sweet story about the late Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga resurfaced this week. In an upcoming People cover story remembering the legendary singer, a story Gaga told in 2014 revealed that Bennett actually sketched one of her tattoos.

"I asked Tony to draw me a trumpet, and he sketched me Miles Davis’ trumpet," she told the outlet. She then went on to reveal that she added something in honor of her frequent collaborator. "Then I had it tattooed with his last name, Benedetto, underneath. Just so I would always remember this time together.”

Last Friday, July 21st, Bennett's publicist revealed that he died at the age of 96 following a lengthy battle with Alzheimer's disease. The "I Left My Heart In San Francisco" singer's relationship with Lady Gaga began when he heard her sing "Orange Colored Sky" at a charity gala in 2011. “Tony heard me sing it, and he asked to meet me,” Gaga said in 2014 per People. “He said, ‘Do you want to do a jazz album together?’ I said, ‘Of course I do!’ We were fast friends.”

Since then, Gaga and Tony released two Grammy-winning duet albums together: Cheek to Cheek in 2014 and Love for Sale in 2021. The beloved duo performed for the last time together in 2021 at Radio City Music Hall for their show called "One Last Time: An Evening with Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga."

After his death, Bennett's son and manager, D'Andrea "Danny" Bennett, told People that his father, "taught us all that remarkable opportunities will reveal themselves and that anything is possible when you stick by your passion, believe in yourself and dedicate your life to quality."