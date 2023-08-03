Olivia Rodrigo Unveils Wild Tracklist For 'GUTS'

So far, Rodrigo has shared one track from the album so far, "Vampire." After the highly-anticipated single arrived, Rodrigo took to Instagram to share a bit of backstory on the track. "Writing this song helped me sort through lots of feelings of regret, anger, and heartache," she explained. "It’s one of my favorite songs on the album and it felt very cathartic to finish. I'm so happy it’s in your hands now and I hope it helps u deal with any bloodsuckers in your life. all my thanks 4ever."

Shortly after announcing she had a new single coming, the "drivers license" singer announced the release date of her sophomore album GUTS. "I am so proud of this record and I can’t wait to share it with you all!" she wrote at the time.

GUTS drops on September 8th!