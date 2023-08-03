Olivia Rodrigo Unveils Wild Tracklist For 'GUTS'

By Rebekah Gonzalez

August 3, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

After sharing a teaser that had fans searching for clues about song titles, Olivia Rodrigo has officially shared the full tracklist for her highly-anticipated album GUTS. The Grammy winner took to social media this week to post the final part of the previous teaser video which showed her listing out the song titles on a typewriter. Check out the album's tracklist below:

  1. all-american bitch
  2. bad idea right?
  3. vampire
  4. lacy
  5. ballad of a homeschooled girl
  6. making the bed
  7. logical
  8. get him back!
  9. love is embarrassing
  10. the grudge
  11. pretty isn't pretty
  12. teenage dream

So far, Rodrigo has shared one track from the album so far, "Vampire." After the highly-anticipated single arrived, Rodrigo took to Instagram to share a bit of backstory on the track. "Writing this song helped me sort through lots of feelings of regret, anger, and heartache," she explained. "It’s one of my favorite songs on the album and it felt very cathartic to finish. I'm so happy it’s in your hands now and I hope it helps u deal with any bloodsuckers in your life. all my thanks 4ever."

Shortly after announcing she had a new single coming, the "drivers license" singer announced the release date of her sophomore album GUTS. "I am so proud of this record and I can’t wait to share it with you all!" she wrote at the time.

GUTS drops on September 8th!

Olivia Rodrigo
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.