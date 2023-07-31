Olivia Rodrigo Shares Relatable Teaser For New Album 'GUTS'
By Rebekah Gonzalez
July 31, 2023
Olivia Rodrigo is officially in her GUTS era! After announcing her sophomore album's release date (September 8th) and sharing its first single "Vampire," we're about to get more details about the long-awaited and highly-anticipated album.
The Grammy winner kicked off the week by sharing a pretty elaborate teaser for the upcoming album. In the video, which places the viewer on the ceiling of Rodrigo's cozy and perfectly messy room, the artist meanders around and lazily goes about her day. Eventually, she approaches the neglected typewriter sitting on her bed and types, "GUTS tracklist:" while a snippet of one of her unreleased songs plays in the background.
https://t.co/5zLA5UDVrI 💓💓💓 pic.twitter.com/ueInN2qhX6— Olivia Rodrigo (@oliviarodrigo) July 31, 2023
While we don't know when Rodrigo will release the full tracklist (hopefully by the end of this week), she didn't leave us totally clueless. The video includes some easter eggs for the album and I'm sure I only clocked a few.
The first sees Rodrigo write the words "Bad idea right" in red lipstick on her mirror. She also leaves her room to grab a birthday cake and takes a bite out of it while laying on the floor. Other words that are easily seen in the shot are "obsessed!" on a t-shirt, "Stranger" written on a piece of sheet music sitting on her keyboard, and there's a note written in red ink that I can't completely read it. It's on her chair and says, "Vow I..." and it gets too fuzzy for me after that. Once someone has shared what it says online, I'll update this article.
GUTS drops on September 8th! Listen to the first single, "Vampire," here!