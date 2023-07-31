Olivia Rodrigo Shares Relatable Teaser For New Album 'GUTS'

While we don't know when Rodrigo will release the full tracklist (hopefully by the end of this week), she didn't leave us totally clueless. The video includes some easter eggs for the album and I'm sure I only clocked a few.

The first sees Rodrigo write the words "Bad idea right" in red lipstick on her mirror. She also leaves her room to grab a birthday cake and takes a bite out of it while laying on the floor. Other words that are easily seen in the shot are "obsessed!" on a t-shirt, "Stranger" written on a piece of sheet music sitting on her keyboard, and there's a note written in red ink that I can't completely read it. It's on her chair and says, "Vow I..." and it gets too fuzzy for me after that. Once someone has shared what it says online, I'll update this article.

GUTS drops on September 8th! Listen to the first single, "Vampire," here!