This Washington Bakery Serves The Best Breakfast In The State

By Zuri Anderson

August 4, 2023

Close-up woman choosing pastry from a bakery store selecting holding a tray and service tong
Photo: Thai Liang Lim / E+ / Getty Images

Many Americans wake up and look forward to the best meal of the day. Breakfast can come in many forms, from a sit-down meal of eggs, bacon, or pancakes, to a hearty sandwich and a cup of coffee you can take on the go.

For those who love early-morning meals, Mashed found the best place to order breakfast in each state. The website states, "By weighing awards, reviews, personal experiences, recommendations, and more, we've located the absolute best breakfast place in each of the 50 states."

Rosellini's was crowned Washington's top breakfast restaurant! Here's why it was chosen:

"For the best breakfast to be found anywhere in the state of Washington, go to Rosellini's in Seattle. Any of their pastries will have you smiling from ear to ear on even the dreariest of mornings. However, it's Rosellini's Kouign Amann that is turning heads. In addition, their Ham and Cheese Croissant is a big hit and pairs nicely with the aforementioned Kouign Amann. Remember that Rosellini's is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays — but don't be surprised if you end up visiting the other five days of the week."

You can find this restaurant at 1413 NW 70th St. in Seattle.

Visit mashed.com for the full list of every state's best breakfast restaurant.

