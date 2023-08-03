Video Shows Drunk Driver Who Killed New Bride Learning Bond Status

Aric Hutchinson, who was hospitalized for serious injuries sustained, filed a civil lawsuit against Komoroski and the bars that allegedly overserved her prior to the crash. The 25-year-old was booked on April 28 and reported to have had bloodshot eyes and smelled of alcohol, as well as banged her head on a nurse's desk after being denied usage of a phone.

Komoroski reportedly complained that her "whole life is going to be over" after being arrested, according to jailhouse recordings obtained by the Post and Courier. The 25-year-old was visited by family and friends in the days following her arrest, which included being worried that people would think she's a bad person because of the crash and giving her boyfriend permission to leave her.

She also claimed that other inmates would get out on bond while she continued to wait for her trial.

“There’s been people that have, like, killed people on purpose before and, like, they’ve gotten out on a bond,” Komoroski reportedly told friends while warning them to not be “stupid like I was because all it takes is one time” via the Post and Courier.

“I didn’t mean it to happen,” Komoroski said via the Post and Courier. “I just feel like a terrible person, like, I didn’t mean for any of that to happen.”

Komoroski also told her parents she hoped the judge knew "how regretful and remorseful I am, and that I’m not a bad person and that I’ll never do anything bad again,” which led to her father telling her not to speak about the crash because her conversations were being recorded.

“But I wanted to make sure that I could say an apology and they said I would be able to say an apology,” she said, which led to him responding, “Listen, stop talking about it" and later predicted she would get less than 15 years in prison but warned "you're going to have to do time."