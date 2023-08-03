Video Shows Drunk Driver Who Killed New Bride Learning Bond Status
By Jason Hall
August 3, 2023
Video footage shows the moment in which Jamie Lee Komoroski, the woman accused of driving drunk during the fatal crash that killed new bride Samantha Hutchinson on her wedding night, was notified that she won't be released on bond.
The footage, which was obtained and shared by the New York Post, shows Komoroski, 25, who appeared in court virtually from Charleston County Detention Center, in tears when notified of the decision by Judge Michael Nettles. Lawyers representing Komoroski had previously filed a motion for bond, arguing that she posed no threat to the community or was a flight risk, in May.
Nettles also announced conditions for the case that must be met by March 2024.
“The state has until March of 2024 to try this case. If that does not take place, the defendant is to be released on a $150,000 surety bond, she will be subject to electronic monitoring and house arrest, she is only to leave her home for a medical emergency or a prior order of the court,” Nettles said via Live 5 News. “She will also be required to wear a SCRAM monitor, which monitors the alcohol with a sensor. It’s a fairly sophisticated device and virtually impossible to tamper with.”
Komorosk faces three charges of felony DUI resulting in great bodily injury or death and one count of reckless homicide in relation to the crash in which she's accused of drunkenly ramming a rented Toyota Camry into a car carrying Samantha, her new husband, Aric Hutchinson, and two other passengers. Police said Komoroski was driving about 40 MPH over the 25-MPH speed limit at the time of the crash and smelled of alcohol but refused a field sobriety test.
Aric Hutchinson, who was hospitalized for serious injuries sustained, filed a civil lawsuit against Komoroski and the bars that allegedly overserved her prior to the crash. The 25-year-old was booked on April 28 and reported to have had bloodshot eyes and smelled of alcohol, as well as banged her head on a nurse's desk after being denied usage of a phone.
Komoroski reportedly complained that her "whole life is going to be over" after being arrested, according to jailhouse recordings obtained by the Post and Courier. The 25-year-old was visited by family and friends in the days following her arrest, which included being worried that people would think she's a bad person because of the crash and giving her boyfriend permission to leave her.
She also claimed that other inmates would get out on bond while she continued to wait for her trial.
“There’s been people that have, like, killed people on purpose before and, like, they’ve gotten out on a bond,” Komoroski reportedly told friends while warning them to not be “stupid like I was because all it takes is one time” via the Post and Courier.
“I didn’t mean it to happen,” Komoroski said via the Post and Courier. “I just feel like a terrible person, like, I didn’t mean for any of that to happen.”
Komoroski also told her parents she hoped the judge knew "how regretful and remorseful I am, and that I’m not a bad person and that I’ll never do anything bad again,” which led to her father telling her not to speak about the crash because her conversations were being recorded.
“But I wanted to make sure that I could say an apology and they said I would be able to say an apology,” she said, which led to him responding, “Listen, stop talking about it" and later predicted she would get less than 15 years in prison but warned "you're going to have to do time."