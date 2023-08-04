Decision Made On Cam Jordan's Future With Saints: Report

The New Orleans Saints have reportedly reached an agreement with All-Pro defensive end Cam Jordan on a two-year extension "worth up to $27.5 million guaranteed," sources with knowledge of the deal confirmed to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport Friday (August 4) morning.

"Forever a Saint! Sources say New Orleans and long-time Pro Bowl and All-Pro DE Cam Jordan agreed on a 2-year extension worth up to $27.5M guaranteed, locking the veteran in for his career. Jordan will go down as the best DL to ever play for the Saints & likely a Hall of Famer," Rapoport tweeted.

Jordan has spent his entire career with the Saints, having been selected by the franchise at No. 24 overall in the 2011 NFL Draft. The 34-year-old was selected to the Pro Bowl for the eighth time in his career after recording 66 tackles, 8.5 sacks, 13 tackles for loss, 13 QB hits and two forced fumbles in 2022.