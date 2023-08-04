NFL Decides On Punishment For Alvin Kamara

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara has been suspended three games for violations of the NFL's personal conduct policy stemming from an assault incident that took place at a Las Vegas nightclub last year, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported on Friday (August 4).

"#Saints RB Alvin Kamara was suspended 3 games for violations of the personal conduct policy for his role in an altercation around the time of the 2022 Pro Bowl. Kamara had pleaded down to a misdemeanor, settled his civil suit and said today, 'I was completely wrong,'" Rapoport tweeted.

Additionally, Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Chris Lammons will also be suspended three games for his role in the incident, according to Rapoport.

Last month, Kamara reached a plea agreement in relation to the case. The running back pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor breach of peace charge and was given 90 days to pay more than $100,000 to the victim for hospital bills, as well as complete 30 hours of community service, at which point the case will be closed.